Travel is not advised in areas of Central Nebraska, including Custer County. Snow combined with high winds are causing near whiteout conditions.
Custer County along with Blaine, Loup, Rock, Brown and Keya Paha remain under a BLIZZARD WARNING until 6 p.m. today (Wed. 12/23/20).
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 6 p.m. Central / 5 p.m. Mountain for the following counties - Hooker, Thomas, McPherson, Logan, Lincoln, Sheridan, Cherry, Dawson, Buffalo, Hall, Hamilton, York, Phelps, Kearney, Adams, Clay and Fillmore.
