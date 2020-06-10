Tree fallen city workers branches June 2020

The City of Broken Bow Tree Dump located on South 13th Avenue will be open from 10 a.m. - Noon, 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. for people who need to take limbs from the storms to the tree dump.  There will not be a fee charged to dump these storm related limbs through this Saturday, June 13, 2020

