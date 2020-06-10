The City of Broken Bow Tree Dump located on South 13th Avenue will be open from 10 a.m. - Noon, 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. for people who need to take limbs from the storms to the tree dump. There will not be a fee charged to dump these storm related limbs through this Saturday, June 13, 2020
featured
Tree dump open and free through Saturday
- City of Broken Bow - BROKEN BOW, NEB.
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Tree dump open and free through Saturday
- NPCC basketball/volleyball camps cancelled
- Quilt of Valor Presented to Former US Senator Jim Jones at the American Legion Auxiliary in Oconto
- Nebraska Shrine Bowl Statement: Framwork for Game Following Postponement to July 11
- Severe weather summary for June 2-9, 2020
- Champions of the Greens: Top Boys State Golf Performers from the Area
- Broken Bow names City Administrator
- Tree falls, blocks South G Street in Bow
Most Popular
Articles
- Former mayor receives probation, to spend 48 hours in jail
- Weekly update on COVID-19 cases in LBPH District Friday, June 5
- DMV in Custer County open!
- Champions of the Greens: Top Boys State Golf Performers from the Area
- NHSFR Relocates to the Lazy E Arena
- Tree falls, blocks South G Street in Bow
- Broken Bow pool open Monday and Tuesday to buy passes
- BD to furlough approximately 25 percent of Broken Bow workforce
- Quilt of Valor Presented to Former US Senator Jim Jones at the American Legion Auxiliary in Oconto
- City of Broken Bow receives nearly $55,000 insurance dividend from Universal Insurance
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.