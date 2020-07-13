Tree damage Broken Bow July 10 2020

A strong storm moved through Broken Bow, Neb. Friday, July 10, 2020, leaving tree damage in its wake.

 Christi Cooley

The City of Broken Bow has announced that the Broken Bow Tree Dump will be open Saturday,  July 11 through Tuesday,  July 14 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. to dump tree branches from the storm for free.

