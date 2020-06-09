By the time you read this, it's likely that the tree that fell on South G Street at 13th Avenue just might be cleared.
Part of the tree split and fell north onto a house, then part fell south across G Street about 3 p.m. today (06/09/20). No one was injured, though someone was backing out of a driveway and was waved to stop as the southern part fell.
City crew were on the scene sawing the branches and clearing the street.
