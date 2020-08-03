In Custer County Court this morning (Monday, Aug. 3, 2020), Trent Esch appeared in person with no attorney present. Kayla Haberstick appeared for the state.
Esch told Custer County Judge Tami Schendt that he has retained attorney James Martin Davis of Omaha. Schendt noted that no entry of appearance by Davis has yet been received by the court.
Schendt scheduled a preliminary hearing date of Aug 14 at 10 a.m. in Custer County Court with instructions to Esch to notify Davis. There is no bond. Esch was reprimanded back to the custody of the Custer County Sheriff’s office. He is currently being held in the Custer County Jail.
Esch faces three charges in connection with a July 11, 2020 shooting that killed Crystal Esch of Broken Bow. The charges are Murder in the 1st Degree, a Class 1A Felony which carries a maximum and minimum penalty of life imprisonment; Use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class 1C Felony, which carries a mandatory five year imprisonment and a maximum of 50 years; and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, a Class 1D Felony, which carries a mandatory minimum of three years imprisonment and a maximum of 50 years.
