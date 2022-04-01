This column by Meghan G'Schwind was originally published in the March 31, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
In the third and final installment of my tribute series, I will give credit to something I often overlook and under appreciate, the cow herself. During calving, I get to see my cows more than any other time of year. My husband and I ride through the herd twice a day, every day for over a month to check on the cows and their new babies. I love getting to look at each cow individually and study her body condition, mothering ability and temperament. I have to appreciate what these cows do for us, and the things we put them through.
It’s inevitable that some things will go wrong during calving. No matter how hard you try, you will lose some calves for various reasons. It can be easy to get bogged down in the things you could’ve done differently to save a life, but it’s important to appreciate the things that do go right.
It seems like every year, we end up with an extra calf. Sometimes we pull the calf off the cow because she isn’t able to give enough milk or one of the cows has twins and isn’t able to raise both. On the other hand, we always lose a calf somewhere along the line. My favorite part of calving is when we can use the extra calf to take the place of the one that died.
There are several different ways to graft a calf onto a cow, but my family has always tied the hide of the dead calf onto the extra calf. This tricks the cow into thinking the extra calf is hers because she is smelling the hide of her dead calf. It’s never fun skinning a baby calf, but it has been the most effective method of grafting for us.
It’s in these moments that I truly appreciate our cows. Bringing them into the corral and putting them with a new baby can be pretty stressful on them, but we have had great luck in the last couple of years. The cows that end up raising the new calf all year turn out to be my favorite. They have good motherly instincts and don’t get worked up about being handled. Not every cow is suited for such a task, some are too mean or won’t take another calf after theirs has died. It can be frustrating, and those cows are often sold. Luckily, we don’t have too many of those kind, and we’re appreciative of the good ones we do have!
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.