This column by Meghan G'Schwind was originally published in the March 3, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
I’d like to start a short series in this column that gives tribute to some of the most important things in my life as a ranch wife. We don’t get into this business because of the money (or lack thereof), we do it because we love the lifestyle. In this series, I will showcase some of the tools we use that often get overlooked or taken for granted on the ranch.
The first important tool that comes to mind is my dog, Piper. A Border Collie X Kelpie born and bred in the Sandhills, she is easily the hardest working member of our operation. You never see her walk anywhere, its always a trot or run. Whether its around the yard or out in the pasture, she has places to be and things to do. There isn’t a cow, butterfly or squirrel that goes unnoticed when Piper is around. If something moves, you can bet she is there watching it.
Piper has become vital to moving cows, especially when we have to go down a road. We can send her up around the cows and lay her down in the middle of an approach or driveway. She keeps the cows from turning in and spilling into the neighbors yard! She’s as fast as a Greyhound and can slip under fences, through corrals and jump off cliffs before I could even step off my horse. Many of her skills are instinct driven, she knows just where to be to turn a cow or get the calves through the gate. It seems like I just sit on my horse and supervise while she does all the work!
Not only is Piper a dedicated cowdog, she is a loyal companion. No matter what vehicle you’re getting into, she’s right there with you. She loves meeting new people and discovering new places. Whether I’m going to the grocery store or taking a trip back home, I can count on her to leave nose prints all over the window. For a working cow dog, she gets pretty spoiled. She rides in the front seat of the pickup when it’s cold out and even sleeps on the couch. To us, she is a part of the family and earns her keep on the ranch. I don’t know what we would do without her!
Check back here for the next installment of the series: the ranch pickup!
