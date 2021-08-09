Triple digit heat is expected for today (Monday, Aug. 9, 2021) across much of Nebraska.
The highest temps are forecast for the southwest part of the state.
Today there is a marginal risk for severe weather across central Nebraska. The main threat with thunderstorms is damaging winds.
The National Weather Service forecast today for Custer County is 99 with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Tomorrow will be slightly cooler at 90. Temps are expected to drop into the mid to upper 80s by the end of the week.
A heat advisory is in effect for parts of south and southeastern Nebraska today. There is also a heat advisory for southern Iowa, the entire state of Missouri, eastern Kansas and eastern Oklahoma, most of Arkansas, and parts of Texas,Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, West Virginia and Illinois. There is an excessive heat watch for parts of northern California, Oregon and Washington.
