Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested several people following multiple incidents across the state Wednesday evening.
In Omaha, a trooper observed a motorcycle speeding near 42nd and L Streets. The motorcycle was traveling at 63 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the motorcycle rider refused to yield and fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
The motorcycle accelerated southbound on 42nd at a high rate of speed, traveling in a reckless manner. The rider eventually lost control and laid the motorcycle down near 53rd and Q streets. The rider was then taken into custody without further incident. The rider, Michael McCart, 40, of Bellevue, was lodged in Douglas County Jail for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving under the influence, driving under suspension, and no motorcycle license.
In Saunders County, troopers responded to a single motorcycle crash at the intersection of Highway 77 and Highway 92, near Mead. The crash occurred at approximately 8:25 p.m. Upon arrival, troopers found several packages of a white powder substance laying near the motorcycle. The rider, Kurt Heckenliable, 50, of Beaver Crossing, was transported to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha
The powder substance field-tested as methamphetamine. It total, troopers located more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine at the scene. Heckenliable will be lodged in Saunders County Jail on multiple drug-related changes once he is released from the hospital.
In Cheyenne County, a trooper observed a Volkswagen Jetta speeding on Interstate 80 at mile marker 69, near Sunol. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed a small amount of marijuana, as well as more than 500 pills of ecstasy and several small containers which contained methamphetamine, codeine, THC, and pharmaceutical controlled substances.
The driver, Maya Givens, 23, of Puyallup, Washington, and a 17-year-old passenger were both taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver. They were both lodged in Cheyenne County Jail.
