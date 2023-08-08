Nebraska State Patrol NSP capitol building logo

AUGUST 8, 2023 - KEARNEY, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested one person after a road rage incident Monday evening (Aug. 7, 2023) on Interstate 80 near Kearney.

At approximately 6:20 p.m., NSP received a report of a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 80 near mile marker 266. The reporting party stated that one of the vehicles involved, and Audi SQ5, had been forced into the median where it came to a stop. The driver was not injured. NSP also received a description of the vehicle that had left the scene of the crash, a Honda Civic.

Recommended for you