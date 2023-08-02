Nebraska State Patrol NSP capitol building logo

Aug. 1, 2023 - FREMONT, NEB. - A Nebraska State Trooper and second driver were both hospitalized following a crash that occurred on Highway 275 Tuesday afternoon (08/01/23) ear Fremont.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper was responding to a call for assistance related to another incident. Preliminary investigation shows that the trooper was traveling eastbound on Highway 275 in a marked NSP patrol unit when another vehicle, a GMC Safari van, traveling northbound on North Luther Road entered the intersection. The two vehicles collided.

