Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Missouri man following a road rage incident Saturday evening (March 25, 2023) during the strong winter storm in western Nebraska.
At approximately 5 p.m. MT, as troopers were performing traffic control at the Interstate 80 interchange at Ogallala, a vehicle stopped near a trooper and reported that another driver had made a threat while traffic was slowly exiting I-80 due to the weather conditions. The victim reported that a semi driver had exited his truck, approached the victim’s vehicle, and threatened the victim with a knife.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.