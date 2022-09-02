Downtown Lincoln Memorial Stadium football Saturday NSP

Traffic headed into Lincoln near Memorial Stadium on a home football game is shown in this undated Nebraska State Patrol photo.

 Nebraska State Patrol

Nebraska State Troopers will be on patrol in the air, on the road, and at the stadium during gameday Saturdays in Lincoln.

The Nebraska State Patrol works closely with partner agencies on several aspects of gameday operations. Troopers partner with the Lincoln Police Department, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, UNL Police Department, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation to keep fans safe as they travel to and from the game, as well as in and around Memorial Stadium.

