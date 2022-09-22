Nebraska State Patrol train rail NSP
Nebraska State Patrol

The Nebraska State Patrol is helping spread the message of safety around railroad crossings as part of Rail Safety Week. The campaign includes law enforcement, public safety, and railroad partners across the country.

Wednesday and Thursday mark the annual “Operation Clear Track” – the single largest rail safety initiative in the United States. Troopers will have an additional presence around railroad crossings in several areas about the state.

