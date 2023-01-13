Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people this week after locating over six pounds of suspected cocaine mixed with fentanyl during a traffic stop in Lincoln County.
Tuesday (Jan. 10, 2023), at approximately 1:45 p.m., a trooper performed a traffic stop on an eastbound BMW SUV for a license plate violation. The traffic stop occurred on Interstate 80, at mile marker 162, near Hershey. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.