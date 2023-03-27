Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a man and located a missing juvenile from Utah following a traffic stop on I-80 in Deuel County.
Sunday (o3/26/23), at approximately 3:05 p.m. MT, a trooper observed an eastbound Honda Accord drive on the shoulder of I-80 at mile marker 80, near Chappell. During the traffic stop, the trooper discovered that one of the passengers, a 16-year-old female, had been reported missing from Bountiful, Utah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.