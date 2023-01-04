Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol removed 35 impaired drivers from the road and assisted more than 1,300 motorists during the holiday season as part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.
“This holiday season there was plenty of severe winter weather around the state and our troopers kept busy helping motorists and working to keep the roadways safe,” Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said. “With the new year now underway, we encourage all Nebraskans to make safe driving a resolution for 2023 and beyond.”
