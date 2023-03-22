MARCH 22, 2023 (GRAND ISLAND, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a David City man following a pursuit near Grand Island Wednesday morning (March 22, 2023).
At approximately 7:15 a.m., a trooper observed an eastbound Chevrolet Equinox traveling at over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near mile marker 296. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
The vehicle continued eastbound, passing other vehicles on the shoulder at times, and exited I-80 at mile marker 314 and began traveling northbound toward Grand Island. The suspect vehicle then turned eastbound on Highway 34 and continued fleeing. The driver was observed throwing a bag out of the vehicle as it fled. The bag, which contained more than one pound of marijuana, was located by another trooper.
Another trooper was able to successfully deploy stop sticks at the intersection of Highway 34 and Highway 2. The vehicle then came to a stop and the driver was taken into custody without further incident.
The driver, James Speicher, 25, of David City, was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension. He was lodged in Hall County Jail.
