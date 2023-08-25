NSP Nebraska State Patrol Cruiser October 2021
Nebraska State Patrol - Oct. 13, 2021

AUG. 25, 2022 (GRAND ISLAND, NEB.)  — Nebraska is on display for the next ten days at the Nebraska State Fair and Nebraska State Troopers will be working to keep the event safe for all. Troopers are also looking to recruit the next generation of Troopers throughout the fair.

“We’re excited for another great year at the Nebraska State Fair,” Captain Dean Riedel, Commander of Troop C, based in Grand Island, said. “We encourage everyone to travel safely on the way to the fair and have a great time during the event. Our troopers will be on patrol throughout the grounds if you need assistance.”

