Don’t leave roadway safety up to luck this St. Patrick’s Day. Nebraska State Troopers will be on patrol for impaired drivers this weekend as part of a nationwide enforcement effort for St. Patrick’s Day.

“Impaired driving is always dangerous,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “If your St. Patrick’s Day involves alcohol, make a safe ride home part of the planning.”

