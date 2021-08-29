As the Nebraska State Fair gets underway in Grand Island, Nebraska State Troopers will be working multiple missions throughout the fair.
This year’s NSP booth at the fair will have a recruiting theme, showcasing the career opportunities available to troopers throughout the state. The booth will feature NSP’s newest recruiting vehicle, a patriotic themed Chevrolet Tahoe, as well as opportunities for the public to view equipment, such as a protective suit and robot used by the NSP Bomb Squad, tactical protective gear used by the NSP SWAT Team, and training equipment used by the NSP Police Service Dog Division.
“The Nebraska State Fair is a great time to connect with people from across our great state,” Captain Jeff Roby, Commander of Troop C – Grand Island, said. “We look forward to making new connections and showing off just a few aspects of what it’s like to be a Nebraska State Trooper.”
In addition to the recruiting messages, young visitors will also have the opportunity to receive the own plastic trooper hat, while supplies last. This year, NSP’s booth is located inside the north doors of the Expo Building and will staffed by troopers throughout the 11 days of the fair. Two classic NSP patrol vehicles will also be on display outside the Expo Building: a 1950 Ford Mainline and a 1993 Ford Mustang.
In addition to the NSP booth, troopers and investigators will also be working to keep fair patrons safe throughout the event. Troopers will patrol the fairgrounds in a variety of ways, utilizing bicycles and all-terrain vehicles. Any fair-goer in need of law enforcement assistance can contact any of the troopers patrolling throughout the fair, visit the NSP booth in the Expo Building, or go directly to the NSP Security Office, located at the Fonner Park Racing Office.
The Nebraska State Fair runs from Aug. 27 through Sept. 6 at Fonner Park in Grand Island.
