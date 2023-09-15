Memorial Stadium aerial sky view Nebraska State Patrol NSP

Traffic converges on downtown Lincoln and Memorial Stadium for a home Husker football game (NSP photo).

 Nebraska State Patrol

SEPT. 14, 2023 - LINCOLN, NEB. — As the Huskers gear up for the first home football game of the season, Nebraska State Troopers and many public safety partners will be working to help keep fans safe.

The Nebraska State Patrol works closely with partner agencies on several aspects of gameday operations. Troopers partner with the Lincoln Police Department, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, UNL Police Department, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation to keep fans safe as they travel to and from the game, as well as in and around Memorial Stadium.

