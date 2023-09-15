SEPT. 14, 2023 - LINCOLN, NEB. — As the Huskers gear up for the first home football game of the season, Nebraska State Troopers and many public safety partners will be working to help keep fans safe.
The Nebraska State Patrol works closely with partner agencies on several aspects of gameday operations. Troopers partner with the Lincoln Police Department, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, UNL Police Department, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation to keep fans safe as they travel to and from the game, as well as in and around Memorial Stadium.
Troopers in the NSP AirWing will provide an eye in the sky to relay information to troopers on the ground to assist with traffic flow coming into Lincoln. Fans can also hear live radio traffic reports from Trooper Dave before and after the game on the Huskers Radio Network.
Inside the stadium, troopers, deputies, and officers, team-up to keep the gameday experience safe. Any fan in need of assistance during the game can contact any member of law enforcement or event staff. Fans can also text 402-472-0800 to get assistance inside the stadium.
“We’re excited to have the Huskers back at home for the first time this season,” Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said. “Our troopers are proud to be part of the gameday team to make Saturdays a safe experience for fans. We encourage fans to plan your gameday route ahead of time, be patient with the large crowds, and drive safely on your way home after the game.”
The City of Lincoln and University of Nebraska have also issued several reminders for travel, parking, and the gameday experience in Lincoln. Visit the City of Lincoln website and Huskers.com/Gameday to view those reminders prior to Saturday.
Anyone who observes a reckless driver or anyone in need of non-emergency roadside assistance can call *55 to reach the Nebraska State Patrol Highway Helpline. NSP’s portion of this effort is made possible thanks in part
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.