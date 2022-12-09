Nebraska State Patrol NSP capitol building logo
Microsoft Office User

DEC. 9, 2022 (LINCOLN, NEB.)  — As most of Nebraska received a dose of winter weather on Thursday, Nebraska State Troopers were busy throughout the state responding to weather-related incidents.

Throughout the day, troopers investigated 46 crashes, performed 78 motorist assists, and assisted other agencies with 24 responses. Different areas of the state received different types of winter precipitation, which created difficult driving conditions in many parts of Nebraska.

Recommended for you