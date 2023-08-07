NSP Nebraska State Patrol Cruiser October 2021
Nebraska State Patrol - Oct. 13, 2021

AUGUST 4, 2023 - LINCOLN, NEB.  — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol stopped 118 people for driving at 100 miles per hour or more during the month of July. The effort coincided with the nationwide law enforcement campaign focused on the dangers of speeding.

The 118 citations for 100 miles per hour or higher is the most issued by troopers in any month since July 2020. Troopers issued another 505 citations for speeds between 90 and 99 miles per hour in July. So far in 2023, troopers have cited a monthly average of 85 drivers for traveling above 100 miles per hour and an average of 421 for speeds between 90 and 99 miles per hour.

