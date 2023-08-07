AUGUST 4, 2023 - LINCOLN, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol stopped 118 people for driving at 100 miles per hour or more during the month of July. The effort coincided with the nationwide law enforcement campaign focused on the dangers of speeding.
The 118 citations for 100 miles per hour or higher is the most issued by troopers in any month since July 2020. Troopers issued another 505 citations for speeds between 90 and 99 miles per hour in July. So far in 2023, troopers have cited a monthly average of 85 drivers for traveling above 100 miles per hour and an average of 421 for speeds between 90 and 99 miles per hour.
“The stats are clear: speeding plays a factor in a large percentage of serious injury or fatal crashes,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “It’s important for everyone on the road to watch their speed and work to keep everyone on the road safe.”
The Speed Catches Up with You campaign included numerous law enforcement agencies across Nebraska as well as the rest of the country. The campaign ran from July 10 through July 31.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that speeding-related fatalities have increased nationwide in recent years, with 29 percent of roadway fatalities occurring as a result of speeding in 2020.
This effort was made possible thanks in part to grant funding from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
