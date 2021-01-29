Twelve people received recognition at Thursday evening’s Broken Bow City Council for their contributions in saving a life in November.
The 12 are
- Broken Bow Ambulance service members Andy Holland, Brandi Hurlburt, Deputy Sheriff Lawrence Stump, Ahren Finney, David Baltz, Kacey Woodliff-Finney and Broken Bow Police Sgt. Shane Fiorelli
- Off-Broadway Assisted Living Staff members Suzanne Glendy, Bev Johnson, Laura Hendricks and Jamie Christen
- Valley County Home Health staff member Krista Osmond.
Eleven of the twelve received certificates and pins Thursday. Brandi Hurlburt was not present.
“Life saving means to bring someone back,” Broken Bow Emergency Services Director Andy Holland said, meaning to bring someone back who has no pulse. “It means CPR in progress.”
The incident that the 13 were recognized for occurred Nov. 4, 2020. Holland gave a credit to the staff at Off Broadway for their quick action, saying it made a difference. “The quick work of Off Broadway staff by identifying it and reacting with CPR helped a lot,” he said.
In presenting the award, City Administrator Dan Knoell recognized efforts of the ambulance service and the employees who were involved and all who respond to emergencies. “They do not think of themselves. Even during a pandemic, they choose to respond, to act,” he said.
Holland acknowledged that answering emergency calls during the COVID-19 pandemic adds another level of caution, saying, “It’s one thing we always have to worry about.”
Mayor Rod Sonnichsen expressed his appreciation, saying, “I’m extremely proud of these professionals who go above and beyond for our community.”
City Council member David Schmidt also gave high praise. “As a council member, it gives me a great deal of pride to see this happen somewhat frequently.”
At the Sept. 22, 2020 council meeting, ten emergency responders were recognized for saving two lives during two separate calls in June, 2020.
“As a former EMT, I understand just how difficult this is,” Schmidt said. “Our first responders are making us proud.”
