Two bay mares

This column by Meghan G'Schwind originally appeared in the Oct. 27, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
It seems that one of the most common phrases uttered around the cowboy lifestyle is, “It’s a dying art.” Whether it’s roping, riding or ranching in general, it seems that there is a lack of interest from the next generation to continue our heritage. Cowboy poetry is no exception and is losing popularity in the younger generations.
On Saturday, my mother-in-law, sister-in-law and I attended the Nebraska Cowboy Poetry Gathering and Old West Days in Valentine. We shopped local vendors and listened to cowboy poetry and music from artists near and far. It was really inspiring to hear that there are still people writing poetry and are willing to stand up and share it. However, it was a little disappointing to see that the average age of the audience was over 65. There were no young people in attendance.
I knew I wanted to write about cowboy poetry this week to possibly inspire someone to attend a gathering or even write their own piece. I happened to be looking through old documents on my computer and came across an unfinished poem I started in high school. I added a few lines at the end to finish it up and thought it would be fitting to include in my column. And yes, it is a true story!
The harness was hooked up, it was now or never. They snorted and danced, I again checked the brake lever.
He unwrapped the reins, fate rested in his hands. Two green horses held together by only an old leather band.
The wagon lurched forward, various parts creaking and banging. It was a Sunday, I could already picture the pieces hanging.
They were just saddle horses, though both bay and neatly matched. Looking back I wish I’d have left the gate unlatched.
Never before had they preformed such a feat. I grabbed the rails and took a deep seat.
The one on the right took off, the one of the left was too slow. The rein snapped on her butt, the survival rate looked low.
They got tangled up and started to spin. The one on the bottom stayed calm while pinned.
Something had to give, finally the leather snapped. It was a race from fear, behind her the harness flapped.
The big one was headed for the cattleguard. I just couldn’t bear to see, but with one big jump she cleared it and finally was free.
The smaller one slowly stood and gave a big shake, not showing any injuries that couldn’t be fixed with a handful of cake.
We jumped from the wagon to fetch the one who ran, then picking up the broken pieces of harness I began.
Never before had they been driven. We should have been more prepared, but I know I’ll never forget the day we hooked up the two bay mares.
