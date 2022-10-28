Two bay mares

Pictured are the two bay mares performing their regular jobs. On the left is Meghan G'Schwind riding WD-40 (yes that's her name), the mare that was pinned down in the wreck. On the right is Miles Proctor riding Bailey, the one that jumped the cattleguard.

 photo courtesy Meghan G’Schwind

This column by Meghan G'Schwind originally appeared in the Oct. 27, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.

It seems that one of the most common phrases uttered around the cowboy lifestyle is, “It’s a dying art.” Whether it’s roping, riding or ranching in general, it seems that there is a lack of interest from the next generation to continue our heritage. Cowboy poetry is no exception and is losing popularity in the younger generations.

Recommended for you