AUGUST 10, 2023 - HASTINGS, NEB.  — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed two lives and injured three others Wednesday afternoon (08/09/23) in Clay County.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 6 near the Adams/Clay County line. Preliminary investigation shows that a semi was westbound on Highway 6 when it failed to slow down for stopped westbound traffic that was waiting for a vehicle to turn at Road A. The semi then entered the eastbound lanes, lost control, and struck an eastbound Buick Enclave. The Buick was occupied by one adult and four children.

