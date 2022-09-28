The Broken Bow Police Department added two officers Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, when Paul Cunningham and Chris Shelby were officially sworn in as police officers.
Cunningham is a 2007 Bellevue High School graduate, though he has family roots in Broken Bow. He spent six years in the Air Force and then worked at other jobs, including with Union Pacific Railroad and Becton Dickinson. He comes to Broken Bow because he considers it home and he and his wife decide to set down roots and raise their family in Nebraska. He was hired as a trainee with BBPD on Aug. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.