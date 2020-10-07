A two-vehicle accident brought traffic to a stand-still just west of Broken Bow for a time this afternoon (Wed., 10/07/2020).
According to Deputy Gibbons with the Custer County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 2 p.m., a west bound silver Ford F-150 truck was turning left onto the north Ryno Rd turnoff when it was rear-ended by a dark-blue Chrysler Town and County van.
Two people, the driver of the truck and the driver of the van, were transported to Melham Medical Center by Broken Bow Fire and Rescue. There was a passenger in the Ford truck who was not transported. Extent of injuries was not available.
Traffic was stopped for a while, then held to one-lane while the accident site was cleaned up and the vehicles towed. Two lane traffic resumed shortly before 3 p.m.
