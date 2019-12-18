It's been brought to our attention that there's a typo in the Chief this week. On the front page, in the article about the Recall Election ballots, it's incorrectly stated that the ballots must be returned to the County Clerk's Office by 5 p.m., Jan. 14, 2010. Regardless of how a voter marks their ballot, it's nigh impossible to return the ballot to the courthouse ten years ago.
The article should have stated that ballots are due at the County Clerk's Office by 5 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 - that's next year, not ten years ago.
The Chief apologies for the error.
