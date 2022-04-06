For the first time in more than 10 years, the university set fire to grassland at the Barta Brothers Ranch near Rose, Neb., and burned 150 acres on March 18. The burn was part of the collaborative adaptive management project that the university’s Center for Resilience in Agricultural Working Landscapes (CRAWL) and its Center for Grassland Studies have led at the ranch since 2020.
“We were very excited to implement an experiment in that process,” Dan Uden, CRAWL scientist and natural resources professor, said. “I think I was most excited about it because the experiments are stakeholder-driven. We have a group of stakeholders who basically design these experiments, and we help them with that and then we carry them out and we monitor the results.”
Local ranchers, The Nature Conservancy, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, and the Nebraska Forest Service helped carry out the burn.
Once the burnt pasture greens up, a local rancher will release cattle into it and nearby pastures to graze. Professors and students will monitor cattle movement, soil response, vegetation response, erosion, carbon, bird activity, cattle weight gain, and many other things, Craig Allen, the director of CRAWL said.
Mitchell Stephenson, the interim director of the university’s Panhandle Research & Extension Center in Scottsbluff, said the university had not commonly used prescribed burns on its land in the Sandhills but knew that burning could be an effective tool in managing red cedars and invasive plants and improving plant diversity. He also said regrowth in a burnt pasture is highly nutritious, possibly helping with livestock weight gain, and research on patch burn grazing from other states suggests cattle favor such grass. “Typically, what happens is that the cow will end up staying on those areas much more than the other areas that aren’t burned,” Stephenson said.
The team managing the 6,000-acre Barta ranch will rotate burning among four pastures of about 150 acres each, burning one pasture a year.
"You burn it and then cattle will graze that fairly heavy, and then the other places, they don't graze quite as heavily, so that builds up the biomass so that you can burn those areas that they didn’t graze the following year,” Stephenson said. “As time progresses, the place you did burn, that they did graze heavily, will recover, and they'll move on to the other place that was burned. And so, it kind of moves those cattle around a little bit more.”
Gwendwr Meredith, a social-ecological rangeland scientist at the university, said she saw the burn as an important action for the university to take. “We preach all the time to put fire on the landscape, but here's this university-owned property where we're not doing that,” she said. “So, it's a really good opportunity to learn about the effects of fire, but it's also a good demonstration.”
About 30 people took part in the burn, starting at the southeast corner of the pasture and finishing at the northwest corner. One team worked its way north and then west while the other team worked west and then north.
Stephenson had mowed a path about 30 feet wide around the pasture months ahead of time, and the teams sprayed water onto this path to form a “wet line” about 2- to 3-feet wide. The line helped stop sparks and drifting debris from igniting grass outside the burn area.
Uden suggested ranchers interested in burning on their land touch base with prescribed burn associations in their area. “It's kind of a collaborative situation where you help others on their land and they help you on yours,” he said.
He is also anticipating the research that will come through prescribed burns. “What we're doing now is we're going to be watching that area for decades to look at the immediate, but also long-term, effects that this treatment has had,” he said. “I think that's really exciting to be able to track the legacy of this event and to learn from it.”
