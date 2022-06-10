LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability and Nebraska Extension’s Hail Know team will present a webinar offering strategies and options for crop producers who are dealing with storm damage in their fields.
“After the Storm: Managing Crop Damage” will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Central time on June 16.
Following recent widespread storm damage throughout Nebraska, experts in agronomy and agricultural economics from Nebraska Extension's Hail Know team will cover options for dealing with damaged commodities from a production perspective and discuss the role of crop insurance.
Presentation contributors will include: Justin McMechan, a crop protection and cropping systems specialist; Nathan Mueller, a water and integrated cropping systems educator; Jenny Rees, a water and integrated cropping systems educator; Cory Walters, a grain marketing specialist; and Jessica Groskopf, an agricultural economist.
The webinar is part of the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s weekly series. Register at https://cap.unl.edu/webinars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.