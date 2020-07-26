A Nebraska Extension webinar scheduled for Thursday, July 30, at noon will provide a summary and analysis of the newly published 2020 Nebraska Farm Custom Rates Report.
The report, issued every two years, reflects the current average rates charged by agricultural custom operators in Nebraska for machine hire services and other work they provide. It is compiled from a survey of over 200 individuals across the state who are identified by Nebraska Extension personnel or self-identify as custom operators.
The webinar will cover what is included in the report, how it is compiled and offer suggestions on how to use it as a guide when determining what to charge or pay for custom operations. It will be led by Glennis McClure, an extension educator and farm and ranch management analyst, who is the lead author of the report.
This is part of an ongoing weekly series of webinars produced by the extension Farm and Ranch Management Team in the university’s Department of Agricultural Economics. It will be held live on Zoom for approximately one hour, including time for questions from participants.
The 2020 Nebraska Farm Custom Rates Report and webinar registration can be found at farm.unl.edu/customrates.
When: Thursday, July 30, 2020, noon CDT
Where: Via Zoom (register at farm.unl.edu)
