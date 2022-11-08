CALLAWAY - Nov. 8, 2022, 10:50 p.m. - According to unofficial results from the Custer County Clerk's office, the Bond for the Callaway Pool passed with 153 votes for and 106 votes against. The Callaway EC Dev passed, 182 for and 73 against. The Callaway Sales Tax passed, 171 for and 87 against. Results will not be official until the canvassing board meets to certify election results which will probably be later this week.
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS: Callaway Pool passes
- Mona Weatherly, Managing Editor
