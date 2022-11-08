Voting Nov 8 2022

Broken Bow Muncipal Building, Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022

 Mona Weatherly

Polls may close at 8 p.m. today (Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022), however, unofficial results won’t be available for a few hours. When unofficial numbers for Custer County are released later tonight, write-in winners will not be included.

Custer County Clerk Constance Gracey told the Chief that write-in results will not be included tonight. In fact, per the Secretary of State, results of write-in votes do not have to be released until the canvassing board certifies the election. “We’re not going to rush it,” Gracey said. “We’re going to do it right.”

