Polls may close at 8 p.m. today (Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022), however, unofficial results won’t be available for a few hours. When unofficial numbers for Custer County are released later tonight, write-in winners will not be included.
Custer County Clerk Constance Gracey told the Chief that write-in results will not be included tonight. In fact, per the Secretary of State, results of write-in votes do not have to be released until the canvassing board certifies the election. “We’re not going to rush it,” Gracey said. “We’re going to do it right.”
The canvassing board may meet on Thursday, however, the exact day is not known for sure. That means Broken Bow voters may have a few days to wait before finding out who has won the council seat for the West Ward. Two write-in candidates for the seat are Jay Gormley and Paul Holland.
At the Municipal Building where residents of Broken Bow vote, voter traffic has been steady all day, according to poll workers Ann Kawata and Sandi Manning. “We’ve had busy spaces and not very many dull spaces,” Manning said.
Polls close at 8 p.m. Central/7 p.m. Mountain across Nebraska.
