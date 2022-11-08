BROKEN BOW - Nov. 8, 2022, 10:40 p.m. - According to unofficial results from the Custer County Clerk's office, Pam Holcomb, Tom Osmond and Tim Chancellor have all won their re-election bids for Broken Bow School Board. Preliminary numbers show the following: Pam Holcomb 1,137 votes; Tom Osmond 1,302; Tm Chancellor 1,137; Amy Tharp 758; and Write In 23. Numbers will not be official until the canvassing board meets to certify election results which will probably be later this week.
Unofficial Results: Incumbents re-elected for BBPS Board
Mona Weatherly, Managing Editor
