A-M election results Nov 8 2022

CUSTER COUNTY Nov. 8, 2022 11:20 p.m. - According to unofficial results from the Custer County Clerk's Office, the three candidates who received the most votes in the Anselmo-Merna School Board election are Rodney Lamb 288; Jacob Parsons 263; and Craig Safranek 241. The remaining numbers are Tom Griffith 238; Mindie Druery 164; Kristy Bartak 157; Write In 10. Numbers are preliminary until the canvassing board meets to certify election results. Official results could differ from unofficial results.

