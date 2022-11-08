BROKEN BOW - Nov. 8, 2022 11:50 p.m. - Broken Bow City Council President David Schmidt has been re-elected to represent the East Ward according to unofficial numbers released by the Custer County Clerk's office. Schmidt received 321 votes. Challenger Lawrence Stump received 184. There were 6 write in votes. Broken Bow Mayor Rod Sonnichsen, running unopposed, received 876 votes; there were 40 write in votes for Mayor. For City Council West Ward, 160 write in votes were reported. The winner for the West Ward may not be released until the canvassing board meets to certify the results. Two candidates, Jay Gormley and Paul Holland, ran as write in candidates for the West Ward. All numbers reported here are unofficial; official results may be different when certified by the canvassing board later this week.
Unofficial Results: Schmidt re-elected to BB City Council East Ward
- Mona Weatherly, Managing Editor
