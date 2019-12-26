A strong storm system will move through the region bringing the threat for accumulating snow and ice across the local area Friday through Sunday (Dec. 29, 2019), according to the National Weather Service (NWS) office in North Platte. A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for all of western and central Nebraska during this timeframe.
Heavy snow accumulation and moderate ice accumulations will make very difficult, especially Saturday (Dec. 28, 2019).
Strong winds develop Saturday and Sunday with the potential to bring down tree branches and cause power outages.
Precipitation will begin Friday as rain and will transition to freezing rain and snow overnight into Saturday. Snow and ice covered roads will make travel difficult. All of western and central Nebraska will be impacted by this storm.
The types of precipitation, amounts and timing will be subject to change as the system continues to develop over the next 24 hours.
