WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, July 28, 2023, U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts (R-NE) announced his constituent casework staff will be hosting Mobile Office Hours around the state.
At Mobile Office Hours, Ricketts’ staff will be on-site to assist Nebraskans with their casework needs. If Nebraskans can’t get an answer in a timely manner or feel they have been treated unfairly, Ricketts and his staff may be able to help resolve the issue or help them get in touch with the correct people.
- Friday, August 4th, Stanton County, Stanton County Fair, 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., 601 Douglas St., Stanton, NE 68779
- Wednesday, August 9th, Valley County, Something’s Brewing Café, 9:00 a.m.- 10:00 a.m., 140 S 15th St., Ord, NE 68862
- Wednesday, August 9th, Brown County, D & B Café, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m., 202 N Richardson Dr, Ainsworth, NE 69210
- Wednesday, August 9th, Blaine County, Blaine County Courthouse, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., 145 Lincoln Ave, Brewster, NE 68821
- Thursday, August 10th, Wheeler County, Bibs & Boots Café, 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m., 1 Randolph St, Bartlett, NE 68622
- Thursday, August 10th,Greeley County, Greeley County Courthouse, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., 101 S Kildare St, Greeley, NE 68842
- Thursday, August 10th, Loup County, Loup County World’s Fair, Taylor Village Square, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m., 406 4th Street, Taylor, NE 68879
