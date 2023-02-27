Hamilton County

The Nebraska State Patrol, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and Hamilton County Attorney are able to release additional information regarding the investigation into a homicide that occurred in Marquette.

The investigation began at approximately 12:45 p.m. Sunday (02/26/23), when the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at a residence of 502 Carnahan Street in Marquette. Inside the home, the Sheriff’s Office located a deceased woman, identified as Angela Adams, 49. The Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol.

