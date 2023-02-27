The Nebraska State Patrol, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and Hamilton County Attorney are able to release additional information regarding the investigation into a homicide that occurred in Marquette.
The investigation began at approximately 12:45 p.m. Sunday (02/26/23), when the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at a residence of 502 Carnahan Street in Marquette. Inside the home, the Sheriff’s Office located a deceased woman, identified as Angela Adams, 49. The Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol.
Investigators learned that Adams had been with her husband, Jeffrey Adams, Saturday evening, but he was not at the home when authorities arrived to investigate the incident. A short time later, Jeffrey Adams arrived at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office to turn himself in. He was arrested by Nebraska State Patrol investigators.
Investigators have determined that the incident began with an argument, during which Jeffrey Adams struck Angela Adams multiple times. Jeffrey Adams then left the home. Adams, 47, has been lodged in Hamilton County Jail for second degree murder. The investigation remains ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.