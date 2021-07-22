The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) has been able to identify a third vehicle that was at the intersection of Highway 77 and Highway 109 at the time of the crash that claimed the lives of three siblings Tuesday evening (July 20,2021).
After NSP requested assistance from the public in locating the driver of a third vehicle, several citizens called with information, including the driver of the third vehicle, which was a Ford Escape.
Following interviews, including those with other witnesses, investigators believe the eastbound Escape had not stopped at the intersection, but had slowed down after noticing the southbound Pontiac Grand Am proceed into the intersection after stopping at the stop sign on Highway 109. The Escape was able to stop in time to avoid a collision, but an eastbound Dodge Ram 3500, traveling in the right lane, collided with the Grand Am. All three occupants of the Grand Am, 18, 11, and 7-year-old siblings from Wahoo, were killed in the crash.
The driver of the Escape then noticed several witnesses stop to assist and made sure 911 had been called before departing the scene. The Escape is not believed to be a contributing factor in the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.
