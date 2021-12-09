Custer County and the Broken Bow area may not see snow until Friday morning, according to a timeline from the National Weather Service (NWS) out of North Platte, Neb. Snow could appear as early as 6 a.m. tomorrow (Friday, Dec. 10, 2021) but it could be as late as 9 a.m. or even noon.
Expected accumulation for Custer County is 1 to 3 inches with the highest accumulations in the north. There’s a 34 percent chance that Broken Bow could see two inches of snow or more from this system, according to the NWS.
For the Custer County area, all precipitation should be snow, although roads and streets could be slick as the first become snow covered.
A rain/snow mix is possible in the Panhandle with a wintry mix this evening for Valentine, Gordon and Mullen and in the early morning hours for the Ogallala area.
The NWS doesn’t see changes to the current Winter Storm Warning across northern Nebraska or the Advisory just south of it, however, things could change depending upon the path the storm system finally takes.
Along the South Dakota border, snow accumulations could be 8 to 12 inches, with the highest accumulations Cherry County and west.
Friday, north/northeast winds at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30 could result in blowing snow which reduce visibility.
