Dec. 8 , 2022 - According to the National Weather Service, precipitation (snow, sleet, freezing drizzle) should end in Nebraska this evening with the end moving from the southwest to northeast. Low temperatures overnight will be in the teens and any untreated surfaces will refreeze. Be prepared for slick conditions. Weather Advisories have been extended into Dawes, Sheridan and Cherry Counties and into South Dakota. Areas around Gordon in Sheridan County and Valentine in Cherry County could see up to four inches of snow. Central Nebraska including North Platte, Broken Bow, Burwell and Albion and areas to the south should see less than an inch of snow. Snow should end by midnight CDT, however, if traveling, be prepared for slick conditions and possible reduced visibility. Highs are Friday for Custer County are expected to be in the low 40s with sunny skies. Meteorologists are gathering data on a storm system that will arrive sometime next week.

