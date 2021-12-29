On Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) updated and shortened the recommended isolation and quarantine period for the general population. This change comes as we prepare to face a surge in Omicron cases.
According to the CDC, data from South Africa and the United Kingdom demonstrate that vaccine effectiveness against infection for two doses of an mRNA (Pfizer/Moderna) vaccine is approximately 35 percent. A COVID-19 vaccine booster dose restores vaccine effectiveness against infection to 75 percent. The vaccine decreases the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.
Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD) strongly encourages the vaccine for everyone five and older and boosters for everyone 16 and older. Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and reduce the impact of COVID-19 on our communities.
Please refer to the graphic for information on the updated guidance.
“As of December 28th, we have not identified the Omicron variant within our 9-counties. However, cases are starting to be identified in several areas of Nebraska," LBPHD Executive Director Amanda Jeffres. said. "We anticipate genomic sequencing to soon find the variant to be widespread within Nebraska, it’s important to remember that prevention is our best option: get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial and high community transmission, and take a test before you gather,”
Vaccinations are available throughout the district at many doctor’s offices, pharmacies, and every Tuesday at LBPHD’s office in Burwell. To schedule a vaccine appointment at the Health Department, please call 308-346-5795.
Free testing via PCR occurs at LBPHD’s office (934 I Street / Burwell) every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Those wishing to participate can register by visiting the following website: www.lbphd.org/testing. Testing is also available at doctor’s offices and some pharmacies within the district.
Loup Basin Public Health Department serves nine counties including Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley, and Wheeler.
