US-183 and N-92, Ansley Viaduct, is open to normal traffic with ongoing construction, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Constructors, Inc., of Lincoln, Nebraska, has the $7,520,955 contract. Work includes bridge replacement with a detour, box culvert installation, earthwork, concrete paving, seeding and guardrail work, from Reference Post 88.83 to Reference Post 89.38 on US-183, south of Ansley. Anticipated completion is November, 2020.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.
