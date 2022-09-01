Weather permitting, a detour will be in effect on US 30 east of North Platte beginning Sept. 8, 2022, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
KEA Constructors, LLC, of Milford, Neb., is the prime contractor. A detour will be in effect for eleven (11) days ending on Sept. 19.
The detour is for ongoing construction work on the North Platte River Bridge east of North Platte. See the map/graphic.
This will be the first of three planned detours of eleven (11) days for each project. The first planned detour originally scheduled for Sept. 1 was delayed and now will start Sept. 8.
Notifications will for future detours will be made with additional dates are set.
