Today (June, 24, 2022), the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Roe v. Wade was a landmark decision of the U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 22, 1973 which protected a woman’s liberty to chose to have an abortion. The decision today (for case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Care Organization) declares that constitutional right no longer exists. With this decision, legality of abortion is the decision of each individual state.
In the decision, Justice Samuel Alito said "To ensure that our decision is not misunderstood or mischaracterized, we emphasize that our decision concerns the constitutional right to abortion and no other right. Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion. " However Justice Clarence Thomas, in a concurrent opinion, said the legal rationale for Friday's decision could be applied to overturn other major cases, including those that legalized gay marriage.”
President Biden spoke on the decision, expressing concern for women’s health care and stating that women who travel from one state to another to have an abortion should be allowed to travel freely and safely.
People are gathering outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. both protest and celebrate the decision. “I call on everyone no matter how deeply they care about this decision to keep all protests peaceful, peaceful, peaceful, peaceful, no intimidation. Violence is never acceptable,” Biden said.
Several states have trigger laws which were written to automatically go into effect upon the repeal of Roe v. Wade that make abortions illegal in those states. According to Politico.com, today, abortion is remains legal or is legal for now in 35 states, potentially illegal or soon to be illegal in 11 states and is illegal in five states.
Journalstar.com reports that, in Nebraska, abortion is legal up to 20 weeks, however, the Supreme Court decision today could prompt the calling of a special session to consider legislation banning abortion in the state. Such a decision would require 33 votes in the Unicameral. In April, the a trigger law was proposed in the Nebraska Legislature however, it failed to pass.
U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, a strong supporter of pro-life policies, released the following statement today on the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization:
“I have always supported pro-life policies that show compassion for women and their unborn children. Both conservative and liberal legal scholars have long questioned the legal reasoning in Roe v. Wade. The justices made the right decision in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Center by affirming that there is no constitutional right to abortion.
“Today’s ruling returns policy making decisions on this issue to state and federal lawmakers. It’s going to take good-faith and empathy to address it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.