LINCOLN, Neb., April 20, 2023 – The Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) is highlighting available assistance programs to help farmers and livestock producers address the ongoing drought. Producers being impacted should contact their county FSA office to report losses and learn more about program options available to assist them.
A few key FSA drought assistance programs that have triggered in Nebraska counties include: Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP), Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees, and Farm-Raised Fish Program (ELAP), Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) Emergency Haying and Grazing, and Emergency Loan Program.
