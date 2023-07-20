USDA press release
LINCOLN, NE - July 20, 2023 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Nebraska State Director Kate Bolz today announced the availability of grants to help repair essential community facilities that were damaged by disasters in 2022.

“USDA Rural Development Nebraska stands ready to deploy resources to help communities rebuild essential facilities damaged by disasters,” Bolz said.

